Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold" Rating

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HOOD. New Street Research set a $122.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.18.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD opened at $83.77 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $931,006.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,043,674.99. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at $316,858,235.98. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 571,602 shares worth $41,959,746. Insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company's stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,426 shares of the company's stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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