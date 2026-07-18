Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research cut shares of Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $47.50 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised Roblox from an "equal weight" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.48.

Get Roblox alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06. Roblox has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Roblox declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $649,896.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 349,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,842,870.28. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $2,292,435.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 852,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,588,249.92. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 161,983 shares of company stock worth $7,580,990 over the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 98.8% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roblox unveiled Build , a new AI-powered creation tool inside its mobile app that lets users describe a game idea in plain language and have AI generate a playable starting point. The feature could boost creator activity, engagement, and long-term platform growth. Article Title

Roblox unveiled , a new AI-powered creation tool inside its mobile app that lets users describe a game idea in plain language and have AI generate a playable starting point. The feature could boost creator activity, engagement, and long-term platform growth. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage from TechCrunch, Business Insider, and Yahoo Finance reinforced the same theme: Roblox is pushing deeper into AI-driven game creation, which may appeal to investors looking for new monetization and user-growth catalysts. Article Title

Additional coverage from TechCrunch, Business Insider, and Yahoo Finance reinforced the same theme: Roblox is pushing deeper into AI-driven game creation, which may appeal to investors looking for new monetization and user-growth catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms issued reminders about the August 7 lead-plaintiff deadline in the ongoing securities class action, and some notices said the alleged class period has been expanded. These updates add legal overhang but mostly repeat information already circulating in the market. Article Title

Several law firms issued reminders about the August 7 lead-plaintiff deadline in the ongoing securities class action, and some notices said the alleged class period has been expanded. These updates add legal overhang but mostly repeat information already circulating in the market. Negative Sentiment: The securities-fraud lawsuit and related investor alerts likely pressured sentiment because they raise the risk of legal costs, management distraction, and potential reputational damage for Roblox. Article Title

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roblox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roblox wasn't on the list.

While Roblox currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here