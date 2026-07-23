Roblox (RBLX) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Roblox to announce earnings of ($0.3443) per share and revenue of $1.6007 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The business's revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Roblox to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Roblox declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RBLX. HSBC lowered shares of Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Roblox and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

More Roblox News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $649,896.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 349,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,870.28. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 16,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $763,556.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 380,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,240,722.24. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,990. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 414.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,171 shares of the company's stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 81,521 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Roblox by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,700 shares of the company's stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company's stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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