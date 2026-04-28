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Robotics Stocks To Follow Today - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Teradyne logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener identified Teradyne (TER), Ouster (OUST), and PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) as the robotics stocks to watch today because they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among robotics companies in recent days.
  • Teradyne is a diversified maker of automated test systems and robotics (including Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test segments), while Ouster produces high-resolution and solid-state lidar sensors and related software for automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart-infrastructure applications.
  • PROCEPT BioRobotics develops and sells the image-guided AquaBeam Robotic System for minimally invasive urologic surgery, with a commercial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
  • Five stocks we like better than Teradyne.

Teradyne, Ouster, and PROCEPT BioRobotics are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Robotics stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, sell, or enable robots, automation systems, and the software, sensors, or components that support them. Investors use these stocks to gain exposure to the growth of industrial and service automation, but they can carry sector-specific risks such as high capital intensity, rapid technological change, and variable adoption cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUST

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Teradyne Right Now?

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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