& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 70,751 Shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 70,751 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $2,926,261.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,133,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $295,022,741.20. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 5,090 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $230,678.80.

On Wednesday, April 29th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 5,307 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $255,107.49.

On Tuesday, April 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 179 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $8,781.74.

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Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of GSHD traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 450,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $79.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. Goosehead Insurance's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Goosehead Insurance

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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