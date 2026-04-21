Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

RHHBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Roche from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roche from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

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Roche Trading Up 0.1%

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. Roche has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth $4,372,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,732 shares of the company's stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49,633 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth $400,000.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann‑La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY OTCMKTS: RHHBY.

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

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