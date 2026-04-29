Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,912,416 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 6,351,023 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,050,061 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Roche Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.11. 499,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. Roche has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $60.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roche from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Argus raised Roche from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Roche from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RHHBY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 256.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann‑La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY OTCMKTS: RHHBY.

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

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