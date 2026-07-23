Rocket Companies (RKT) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Rocket Companies to announce earnings of $0.1685 per share and revenue of $2.8160 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.76 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 2.78%.The firm's revenue was up 167.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rocket Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 269.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 5,730.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,915 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 23.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,339 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RKT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.73.

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Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company's core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

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