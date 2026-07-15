Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 3.3% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.84 and last traded at $76.20. Approximately 15,206,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 24,688,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.81.

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Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKLB. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total transaction of $5,433,901.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,006,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,450,023.54. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 334,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,365,830. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock worth $362,816,208. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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