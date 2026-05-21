Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $134.28, but opened at $126.14. Rocket Lab shares last traded at $126.2260, with a volume of 5,727,954 shares traded.

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Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive on Rocket Lab, with a recent consensus rating of Moderate Buy and several firms reiterating bullish views ahead of the company’s growth opportunities in launch services and space systems.

Analysts remain broadly constructive on Rocket Lab, with a recent consensus rating of and several firms reiterating bullish views ahead of the company’s growth opportunities in launch services and space systems. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Rocket Lab’s expanding end-to-end space model , including launch, spacecraft systems, and mission operations, which could support longer-term revenue diversification. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Rocket Lab’s expanding , including launch, spacecraft systems, and mission operations, which could support longer-term revenue diversification. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to show strong fundamental momentum, with Q1 revenue up about 63% year over year and backlog growth helping reinforce the bullish case. Article Title

The company continues to show strong fundamental momentum, with Q1 revenue up about year over year and backlog growth helping reinforce the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention is also elevated across the space sector because of the expected SpaceX IPO , which has boosted interest in comparable names like Rocket Lab but is also contributing to volatility.

Investor attention is also elevated across the space sector because of the expected , which has boosted interest in comparable names like Rocket Lab but is also contributing to volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Shares had been trading near record highs before the latest pullback, so some of the move may reflect profit-taking after a sharp rally rather than a change in the company’s underlying business outlook.

Shares had been trading near record highs before the latest pullback, so some of the move may reflect profit-taking after a sharp rally rather than a change in the company’s underlying business outlook. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term overhang is the newly announced $3 billion stock sale program , which could dilute existing shareholders and signals the company may use equity financing to fund future acquisitions or expansion. Article Title

The biggest near-term overhang is the newly announced , which could dilute existing shareholders and signals the company may use equity financing to fund future acquisitions or expansion. Negative Sentiment: Some trading commentary also pointed to a broader rotation out of growth and aerospace stocks amid higher Treasury yields and inflation concerns, which added to selling pressure on RKLB.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Trading Down 3.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of -404.58 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $3,095,502.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,125,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,289,097.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,761 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $2,001,477.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 421,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,346,033.41. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,449 shares of company stock worth $28,295,233. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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