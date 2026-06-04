Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Up 4.6% - Here's Why

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.63 and last traded at $119.95. 24,221,347 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 24,144,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.70.

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Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Clear Str raised shares of Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Trading Up 4.6%

The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of -374.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Rocket Lab's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $6,328,682.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,043,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,821,266.79. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 434,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,326,424. This trade represents a 18.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 463,641 shares of company stock worth $63,326,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 352.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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