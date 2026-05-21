Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 6.6% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $123.80 and last traded at $125.45. Approximately 30,550,689 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 23,752,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.28.

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Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab continues to benefit from strong investor interest in space infrastructure stocks ahead of the expected SpaceX IPO, which is keeping the company visible and supporting sentiment around the sector.

Rocket Lab continues to benefit from strong investor interest in space infrastructure stocks ahead of the expected SpaceX IPO, which is keeping the company visible and supporting sentiment around the sector. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent operating momentum remains solid, with Q1 revenue up sharply year over year and backlog growth suggesting continued business expansion.

The company’s recent operating momentum remains solid, with Q1 revenue up sharply year over year and backlog growth suggesting continued business expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have remained broadly constructive on Rocket Lab Corporation NASDAQ: RKLB , with recent coverage and consensus ratings still leaning positive.

Analysts have remained broadly constructive on , with recent coverage and consensus ratings still leaning positive. Negative Sentiment: Rocket Lab’s new $3 billion share-sale program is pressuring the stock because investors worry the company may issue a large amount of new shares, diluting existing holders. Article Title

Rocket Lab’s new $3 billion share-sale program is pressuring the stock because investors worry the company may issue a large amount of new shares, diluting existing holders. Negative Sentiment: Several market commentaries and a recent rating downgrade argue the stock’s rally may have gone too far, making it more vulnerable to pullbacks after its big run-up. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Clear Str raised shares of Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Stock Down 6.6%

The company's 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of -392.03 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Rocket Lab's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,360,175.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 261,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,201.12. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $2,645,457.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,088,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,298,652.15. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,449 shares of company stock worth $28,295,233. Insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,794 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 40.0% during the third quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 67.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,243,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 501,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 14.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,106 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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