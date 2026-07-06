Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 7.3% - Here's What Happened

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.30 and last traded at $93.09. 20,100,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 25,041,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.46.

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Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $108.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Down 7.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.91 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.56.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $9,502,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 264,705 shares in the company, valued at $28,582,845.90. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total transaction of $5,433,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,006,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,450,023.54. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 573,515 shares of company stock worth $76,412,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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