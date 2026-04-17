Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Up 2.3% - Time to Buy?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.99 and last traded at $84.80. Approximately 25,909,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 22,740,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.93.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RKLB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup raised Rocket Lab from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Rocket Lab from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.18 and a beta of 2.20. The stock's fifty day moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.34.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,312,258.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 884,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,523,475.15. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $1,706,006.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 397,988 shares in the company, valued at $28,635,236.60. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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