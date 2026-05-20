Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 5.5% Higher - Here's Why

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.35 and last traded at $134.28. 22,258,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 23,687,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.31.

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More Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment improved after Rocket Lab’s Q1 revenue came in at $200.3 million, up 63% year over year, reinforcing the company’s growth story and supporting the case that its launch and space systems businesses are scaling. Article Title

Investor sentiment improved after Rocket Lab’s Q1 revenue came in at $200.3 million, up 63% year over year, reinforcing the company’s growth story and supporting the case that its launch and space systems businesses are scaling. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat, with recent price-target increases and buy ratings helping fuel the rally; several firms have highlighted Rocket Lab’s expanding end-to-end space model, strong backlog, and the upcoming Neutron rocket milestones as potential catalysts. Article Title

Analysts remain upbeat, with recent price-target increases and buy ratings helping fuel the rally; several firms have highlighted Rocket Lab’s expanding end-to-end space model, strong backlog, and the upcoming Neutron rocket milestones as potential catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Buzz around Rocket Lab’s acquisition of Motiv Space Systems is adding to optimism, with traders viewing it as a way to broaden capabilities in space systems and deepen revenue opportunities. Article Title

Buzz around Rocket Lab’s acquisition of Motiv Space Systems is adding to optimism, with traders viewing it as a way to broaden capabilities in space systems and deepen revenue opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Broader excitement around a potential SpaceX IPO has also lifted sentiment across the space sector, with Rocket Lab seen as a public-market beneficiary of renewed attention on commercial space names. Article Title

Broader excitement around a potential SpaceX IPO has also lifted sentiment across the space sector, with Rocket Lab seen as a public-market beneficiary of renewed attention on commercial space names. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious about valuation after a rapid run-up, and recent commentary noted that insider activity has been entirely sales over the past six months, which can raise questions even if it does not change the core business outlook. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Clear Str upgraded Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.19.

View Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of -419.63 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.Rocket Lab's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,312,258.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 884,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,523,475.15. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $2,645,457.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,088,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,298,652.15. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 333,449 shares of company stock worth $28,295,233 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $580,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $341,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 818.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,623 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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