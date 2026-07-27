Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 4.7% - Should You Buy?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.34 and last traded at $66.94. Approximately 15,593,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 24,419,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.91.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab secured a $266 million multi-launch contract from the U.S. Space Force—the company’s largest launch agreement to date. The deal covers 12 suborbital missile-defense launches, with options for six more, providing greater revenue visibility and strengthening Rocket Lab’s position as a defense and hypersonic-test provider. Rocket Lab Awarded Record $266M Missile Defense Contract

Rocket Lab secured a multi-launch contract from the U.S. Space Force—the company’s largest launch agreement to date. The deal covers 12 suborbital missile-defense launches, with options for six more, providing greater revenue visibility and strengthening Rocket Lab’s position as a defense and hypersonic-test provider. Positive Sentiment: The first mission is expected no earlier than the end of 2026, primarily from a new facility at the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska. The contract could increase launch cadence, expand Rocket Lab’s geographic capacity and support its broader national-security strategy. Rocket Lab Locks In $266M Space Force Deal

The first mission is expected no earlier than the end of 2026, primarily from a new facility at the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska. The contract could increase launch cadence, expand Rocket Lab’s geographic capacity and support its broader national-security strategy. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary contrasted Rocket Lab’s contract win with weakness in SpaceX following its IPO, suggesting investors are currently favoring demonstrated contract execution over longer-term space-industry expectations. Rocket Lab Rallies as SpaceX Slides

Market commentary contrasted Rocket Lab’s contract win with weakness in SpaceX following its IPO, suggesting investors are currently favoring demonstrated contract execution over longer-term space-industry expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Rocket Lab remains unprofitable, with analysts forecasting a full-year loss. Its latest quarterly results showed revenue growth of roughly 63% year over year to $200.3 million, although earnings remained negative. Investors may continue to focus on upcoming results and contract execution.

Rocket Lab remains unprofitable, with analysts forecasting a full-year loss. Its latest quarterly results showed revenue growth of roughly 63% year over year to $200.3 million, although earnings remained negative. Investors may continue to focus on upcoming results and contract execution. Negative Sentiment: The launches are scheduled to begin only near the end of 2026 and remain subject to operational and program risks. The stock had also recently fallen sharply from its yearly high, while extensive recent insider selling and a high earnings multiple could limit enthusiasm despite the contract win. Rocket Lab Stock Has Plunged From Its Yearly High

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. New Street Research initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KGI Securities upgraded Rocket Lab from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Stock Up 4.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of -209.19 and a beta of 2.54.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $8,945,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 983,049 shares in the company, valued at $140,153,295.93. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,326,424. This represents a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,245,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,223 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $873,411,000 after purchasing an additional 120,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,724 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $626,605,000 after purchasing an additional 825,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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