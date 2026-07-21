Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 5.1% - What's Next?

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.74 and last traded at $69.12. Approximately 17,935,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 24,604,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.74.

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More Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Space stocks are catching a bid as investors rotate back into the sector, helping Rocket Lab participate in a risk-on rebound after recent weakness. Article Title

Space stocks are catching a bid as investors rotate back into the sector, helping Rocket Lab participate in a risk-on rebound after recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted that Rocket Lab has been highly volatile, with retail investors split between seeing the pullback as a buying opportunity and warning that the stock could still be under pressure. Article Title

Recent market coverage noted that Rocket Lab has been highly volatile, with retail investors split between seeing the pullback as a buying opportunity and warning that the stock could still be under pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-style commentary has also focused on Rocket Lab’s recent share-price decline and whether the stock is attractive below $70, reflecting caution rather than a clear change in fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst-style commentary has also focused on Rocket Lab’s recent share-price decline and whether the stock is attractive below $70, reflecting caution rather than a clear change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Rocket Lab has also been in the news for a recent drop of more than the broader market, underscoring that the stock had been under selling pressure before today’s sector rebound. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RKLB. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.18.

Get Our Latest Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.24. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $6,328,682.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,043,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,821,266.79. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $9,502,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 264,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,582,845.90. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 399 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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