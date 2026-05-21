Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells $449,025.08 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) VP John Miller sold 1,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $449,025.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,102.30. This trade represents a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $440.65. The company's stock had a trading volume of 521,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,375. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.70 and a twelve month high of $463.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.Rockwell Automation's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Key Rockwell Automation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised estimates across multiple future periods for Rockwell Automation, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, signaling improved earnings expectations and supporting the stock’s momentum.

Zacks Research raised estimates across multiple future periods for Rockwell Automation, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, signaling improved earnings expectations and supporting the stock’s momentum. Positive Sentiment: A separate article highlighted Rockwell Automation as a “high-quality compounder,” which may be helping investor sentiment by emphasizing its durable business model and long-term compounding potential. Article Title

A separate article highlighted Rockwell Automation as a “high-quality compounder,” which may be helping investor sentiment by emphasizing its durable business model and long-term compounding potential. Positive Sentiment: Rockwell Automation also recently presented at an industrials conference, which can help keep the company visible to institutional investors and reinforce the investment case. Article Title

Rockwell Automation also recently presented at an industrials conference, which can help keep the company visible to institutional investors and reinforce the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks note trimmed its Q4 2027 EPS estimate slightly, but the move was small and was more than offset by multiple upward revisions elsewhere.

A Zacks note trimmed its Q4 2027 EPS estimate slightly, but the move was small and was more than offset by multiple upward revisions elsewhere. Neutral Sentiment: Rockwell’s new global study on digital transformation underscores demand for its automation and software offerings, but the article is more strategic than a direct near-term earnings catalyst. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 75.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 233.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company's stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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