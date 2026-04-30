Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Update

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 353,141 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 441,334 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,375 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Insider Activity

In other Rogers news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $106,189.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $864,767.39. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,157,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth about $98,295,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth about $12,888,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 38.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 596,713 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth about $11,373,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ROG. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROG

Rogers Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of ROG stock traded up $8.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.92. 361,285 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,341. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $136.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Rogers had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.50 million. Rogers has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

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