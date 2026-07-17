Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $120.95 and traded as high as $137.39. Rogers shares last traded at $133.77, with a volume of 200,020 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rogers from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Rogers to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $200.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROG

Rogers Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Rogers had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.50 million. Rogers has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rogers

In other news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $112,805.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $749,543.65. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 6,576.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

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