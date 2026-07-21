Rogers (ROG) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. Rogers has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.50 million. Rogers had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. On average, analysts expect Rogers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rogers alerts: Sign Up

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of ROG stock opened at $130.62 on Tuesday. Rogers has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm's 50-day moving average is $145.43 and its 200-day moving average is $121.49.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

In other Rogers news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $112,805.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $749,543.65. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Rogers

Here are the key news stories impacting Rogers this week:

Neutral Sentiment: The latest headlines are mostly about transfer rumors involving soccer player Morgan Rogers, which appear unrelated to Rogers Corporation’s operations or financial outlook.

The latest headlines are mostly about transfer rumors involving soccer player Morgan Rogers, which appear unrelated to Rogers Corporation’s operations or financial outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several other items reference unrelated local or personal news containing the name “Rogers,” offering no evident impact on the company’s earnings, demand, or guidance.

Several other items reference unrelated local or personal news containing the name “Rogers,” offering no evident impact on the company’s earnings, demand, or guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Investors should focus instead on Rogers Corporation’s own fundamentals and recent earnings/guidance, since the cited articles do not provide a direct business driver for the stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Rogers to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Rogers from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rogers from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rogers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rogers wasn't on the list.

While Rogers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here