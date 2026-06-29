Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.5909.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price objective on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

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Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $34.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 1.13. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 3,629.19%.During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Jennifer Humes sold 13,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $384,073.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 84,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,498.67. This trade represents a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 289,774 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $8,449,809.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,736,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $488,025,142.56. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 903,312 shares of company stock worth $27,437,883 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 94.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 316,200 shares of the company's stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 153,800 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 98,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 790.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,312,436 shares of the company's stock worth $50,180,000 after buying an additional 2,052,693 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 445,500 shares of the company's stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 237,392 shares of the company's stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 165,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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