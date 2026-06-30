Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Director Sells 625,783 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 625,783 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $21,276,622.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,501,546 shares in the company, valued at $493,052,564. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Allen Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 12,380 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $436,766.40.

On Monday, June 29th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 800,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $27,640,000.00.

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Roivant Sciences Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.39. 6,160,114 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,255. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 3,629.19%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,433,386 shares of the company's stock worth $24,553,000 after acquiring an additional 324,764 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,445,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,678,000 after acquiring an additional 34,341 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 149.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ROIV. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roivant Sciences

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

Further Reading

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