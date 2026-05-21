Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 17006881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.57. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 6,079.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

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Key Roivant Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roivant Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roivant reported fiscal Q4 EPS of $0.28 , beating the consensus estimate and helping offset concerns about the revenue miss. Conference Call / Earnings Report

Roivant reported fiscal Q4 EPS of , beating the consensus estimate and helping offset concerns about the revenue miss. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted to Roivant’s financial results and business update , which included fresh commentary on its development programs and near-term catalysts. Business Update

Investors also reacted to Roivant’s , which included fresh commentary on its development programs and near-term catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Sentiment was also lifted by headlines tied to Immunovant’s clinically meaningful trial results , which market participants view as supportive for Roivant’s broader biotech portfolio. Barron’s Article

Sentiment was also lifted by headlines tied to , which market participants view as supportive for Roivant’s broader biotech portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: There was also unusually heavy put option activity , suggesting some traders were hedging or betting on volatility around the earnings release.

There was also unusually heavy , suggesting some traders were hedging or betting on volatility around the earnings release. Negative Sentiment: The quarter was not perfect: Roivant missed revenue estimates and reported a loss larger than analysts expected, which may limit upside if investors refocus on fundamentals. Zacks Report

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROIV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roivant Sciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frank Torti sold 587,390 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $16,159,098.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,736,547 shares in the company, valued at $377,892,407.97. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Humes sold 13,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $384,073.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 84,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,498.67. This trade represents a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,345,173 shares of company stock valued at $65,251,917 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,740.3% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 14.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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