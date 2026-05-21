Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.57, FiscalAI reports. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 6,079.94%.The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Roivant Sciences' conference call:

Roivant reported encouraging preliminary open-label data for IMVT-1402 in difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis, with about 73% ACR20 , over 50% ACR50 , and more than one-third ACR70 responses in a heavily refractory population.

Roivant reported for IMVT-1402 in difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis, with about , , and responses in a heavily refractory population. The company said the RA data looked especially strong in the JAK- and TNF-refractory subgroup , and management emphasized that the treatment was safe and well-tolerated with no new drug-related safety signals identified.

The company said the RA data looked especially strong in the , and management emphasized that the treatment was with no new drug-related safety signals identified. Roivant expects to use the RA results, along with additional patient-level analysis, to engage FDA on the future development path for IMVT-1402 later this year, including how many registrational studies may ultimately be needed.

Roivant expects to use the RA results, along with additional patient-level analysis, to for IMVT-1402 later this year, including how many registrational studies may ultimately be needed. For mosliciguat in PH-ILD, management highlighted strong Phase I signals, including roughly 30% average PVR reduction and about 38% peak PVR reduction , with good tolerability and limited systemic side effects.

For in PH-ILD, management highlighted strong Phase I signals, including roughly and about , with good tolerability and limited systemic side effects. Roivant said its PH-ILD Phase II study is fully enrolled at 135 patients, the vast majority reached the target dose, and topline data is expected in the second half of 2026; the company also reiterated a strong cash position of $4.3 billion pre-Moderna settlement.

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Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.95. 755,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.14. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $5,918,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,647,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,750,886.14. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 289,774 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $8,449,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,736,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at $488,025,142.56. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,345,173 shares of company stock valued at $65,251,917. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,620 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,802 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roivant Sciences this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.55.

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About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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