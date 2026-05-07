Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.53 and last traded at $127.98, with a volume of 2499993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.41.

Get Roku alerts: Sign Up

More Roku News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and platform strength — Roku’s recent quarter topped estimates (better EPS, revenue and platform metrics), supporting upside for ad and subscription revenue and driving investor momentum. Read More.

Q1 beat and platform strength — Roku’s recent quarter topped estimates (better EPS, revenue and platform metrics), supporting upside for ad and subscription revenue and driving investor momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market share leadership in CTV — Pixalate’s Q1 report shows Roku leading share‑of‑voice in North America and LATAM, which reinforces Roku’s attractiveness to advertisers and supports ad monetization growth. Read More.

Market share leadership in CTV — Pixalate’s Q1 report shows Roku leading share‑of‑voice in North America and LATAM, which reinforces Roku’s attractiveness to advertisers and supports ad monetization growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Content & partnerships expand engagement — Roku added dozens of free channels and struck a new WNBA fan‑hub partnership for the 2026 season, both of which can increase hours streamed and ad inventory. Read More. Read More.

Content & partnerships expand engagement — Roku added dozens of free channels and struck a new WNBA fan‑hub partnership for the 2026 season, both of which can increase hours streamed and ad inventory. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: User experience tweaks — how‑to pieces (e.g., speed‑up tips) and product refinements can improve customer satisfaction and reduce churn. Read More.

User experience tweaks — how‑to pieces (e.g., speed‑up tips) and product refinements can improve customer satisfaction and reduce churn. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling via 10b5‑1 plans — several insiders disclosed sales (including large, pre‑arranged dispositions). Execution under trading plans lowers informational concern but high dollar volumes can weigh on near‑term supply/demand. Read More.

Insider selling via 10b5‑1 plans — several insiders disclosed sales (including large, pre‑arranged dispositions). Execution under trading plans lowers informational concern but high dollar volumes can weigh on near‑term supply/demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst positioning — many firms remain bullish with raised targets, but a range of ratings/targets means upside could be capped until guidance/earnings cadence confirms trends. Read More.

Mixed analyst positioning — many firms remain bullish with raised targets, but a range of ratings/targets means upside could be capped until guidance/earnings cadence confirms trends. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Class‑action lawsuit alleging “bricked” TVs — multiple outlets report a proposed suit against Roku and TCL claiming recent Roku OS updates rendered some smart TVs unusable. Legal exposure, remediation costs and brand/reputational risk are meaningful near‑term negatives. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roku from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roku from $137.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Roku from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Roku Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company's revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 20,538 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,551,435.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,571. This trade represents a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $2,754,750.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 663,038 shares of company stock valued at $70,956,545 over the last three months. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,023,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 352.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,585 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Roku by 699.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roku by 138.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roku, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roku wasn't on the list.

While Roku currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here