Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Roku's conference call:

Roku reported a strong Q1 with platform revenue up 28% , EBITDA margins nearly 12%, and $148M free cash flow (~16% margin), and it raised full‑year platform revenue guidance by ~$100M while increasing EBITDA/FCF expectations.

, EBITDA margins nearly 12%, and $148M free cash flow (~16% margin), and it raised full‑year platform revenue guidance by ~$100M while increasing EBITDA/FCF expectations. Advertising and subscriptions accelerated (ads +27%, subscriptions +30%), driven by Ads Manager adoption and expanded DSP partnerships (Amazon, DV360, Trade Desk), with management saying a majority of video delivery now flows through third‑party programmatic buyers.

Product changes are boosting monetization — the new home‑screen tests show higher engagement and click‑throughs (marquee ad visibility) and non‑media advertisers now represent ~30% of Roku experience ad revenue, diversifying ad demand.

The devices business faces pressure — device revenue fell ~16% with negative device gross margin, citing lower ASPs and rising memory costs; management says these headwinds were already modeled into guidance and they retain mix and distribution flexibility.

Premium subscriptions are expanding (new launches like Apple TV, Peacock and Mexico) and helping scale, but subscription gross margin has compressed to ~41–42% due to mix, which management expects to hold for the year.

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Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,376,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,425. Roku has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.78. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Roku News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roku from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,305. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 205,807 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $23,667,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $885,500. The trade was a 96.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 632,182 shares of company stock worth $67,058,733. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Index Technologies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Roku by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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