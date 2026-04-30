Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 3.5% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) rose 3.5% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $118.28 and last traded at $116.56. Approximately 5,802,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,242,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.62.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Roku had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

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Key Roku News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roku’s $2.99 streaming service Howdy surpassed 1 million subscribers, signaling demand for low‑price add‑ons that can scale subscription revenue and improve ARPU over time. Read More.

Roku’s $2.99 streaming service Howdy surpassed 1 million subscribers, signaling demand for low‑price add‑ons that can scale subscription revenue and improve ARPU over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The CW struck a deal to make next‑day CW entertainment programming available on The Roku Channel in Fall 2026, which expands Roku’s free/ad‑supported and premium content library — good for ad inventory and viewer retention. Read More.

The CW struck a deal to make next‑day CW entertainment programming available on The Roku Channel in Fall 2026, which expands Roku’s free/ad‑supported and premium content library — good for ad inventory and viewer retention. Read More. Positive Sentiment: WWE NXT will stream next day on The Roku Channel, another content win that adds niche/highly engaged live‑sports adjacent programming to Roku’s lineup and helps attract loyal viewers/ads. Read More.

WWE NXT will stream next day on The Roku Channel, another content win that adds niche/highly engaged live‑sports adjacent programming to Roku’s lineup and helps attract loyal viewers/ads. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Roku rolled out cloud DVR support and quietly added 30+ free channels, both of which increase platform utility and free/ad‑supported inventory — features that can boost engagement and ad revenue per user. Read More. / Read More.

Roku rolled out cloud DVR support and quietly added 30+ free channels, both of which increase platform utility and free/ad‑supported inventory — features that can boost engagement and ad revenue per user. Read More. / Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The Roku Channel added Peacock Premium Plus as a premium channel option — this increases premium subscription choices (and potential revenue share) but may have mixed effects on churn/ARPU depending on adoption. Read More.

The Roku Channel added Peacock Premium Plus as a premium channel option — this increases premium subscription choices (and potential revenue share) but may have mixed effects on churn/ARPU depending on adoption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Device promotions (discounts on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and a Roku‑powered projector deal) could modestly boost device attach and user growth, though margins and long‑term impact are limited. Read More. / Read More.

Device promotions (discounts on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and a Roku‑powered projector deal) could modestly boost device attach and user growth, though margins and long‑term impact are limited. Read More. / Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Roku is due to report Q1 results this week; the earnings release and guidance are the near‑term catalyst that could amplify today’s moves (positive or negative) depending on ad revenue, platform revenue growth and margin commentary. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roku from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on Roku in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROKU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 205,821 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,611,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,168,755. The trade was a 94.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 632,182 shares of company stock valued at $67,058,733 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bayban increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayban now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

Roku Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.49 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.67.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Further Reading

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