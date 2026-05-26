Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 1.6% - Here's Why

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.15 and last traded at $127.61. Approximately 1,519,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,126,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.55.

Get Roku alerts: Sign Up

Key Roku News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Roku in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Roku from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Roku from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Up 1.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 2.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 9,593 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.52, for a total transaction of $1,204,113.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,863 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,323.76. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 205,821 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,611,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,168,755. This represents a 94.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,038 shares of company stock valued at $76,667,575. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,998,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,301,557,000 after acquiring an additional 322,858 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,298,000 after acquiring an additional 274,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,389,000 after acquiring an additional 168,214 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Roku by 229.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,038,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 352.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,585 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roku, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roku wasn't on the list.

While Roku currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here