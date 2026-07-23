Roku (ROKU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $1.2976 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Roku's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $143.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.58 and a beta of 2.01. The firm's fifty day moving average is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.28. Roku has a 52-week low of $78.53 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $1,007,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 79,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,504,276.81. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 554 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $76,939.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,908.48. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,499 shares of company stock worth $30,582,963. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 55.6% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Roku by 32.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. William Blair lowered Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp downgraded Roku from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Research Partners set a $155.00 price target on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $155.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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