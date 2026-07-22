Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1825 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

Rollins has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rollins to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

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Rollins Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE:ROL opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business's fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.The firm had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,812 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Rollins by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,728 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rollins by 185.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,718 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 239,361 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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