Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $36.59 and last traded at $38.8570, with a volume of 1826744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.47.

The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Rollins's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.97%.

Rollins News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $46.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Rollins from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 528.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Rollins by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 740 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company's stock.

Rollins Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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