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Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Moderate Buy consensus: six analysts rate Rolls‑Royce an average "Moderate Buy" (three hold, three buy) with a 12‑month average target of GBX 1,350.25.
  • Analyst upgrades have pushed price targets higher recently, including Deutsche Bank to GBX 1,550 (buy) and JPMorgan to GBX 1,500, reflecting increased optimism.
  • Insiders have been net sellers over the past 90 days (2,665 shares bought vs. 135,679 sold); the stock trades near GBX 1,310.60 with a market cap of £112.4bn and a P/E of 47.78.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,350.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,080 to GBX 1,250 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,290 to GBX 1,550 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,500 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RR

Insider Activity at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other news, insider Birgit Behrendt bought 91 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,203 per share, for a total transaction of £1,094.73. Also, insider Wendy Mars bought 152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,203 per share, for a total transaction of £1,828.56. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,109 and sold 135,679 shares valued at $157,528,662. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 1,310.60 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 196.45 and a twelve month high of GBX 537.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,252.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,189.41. The stock has a market cap of £112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 29.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a return on equity of 227.54% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 earnings per share for the current year.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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