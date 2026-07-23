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Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rolls-Royce shares moved above their 200-day moving average on Wednesday, trading as high as $18.94 and last changing hands at $18.93. The 200-day average was $17.28, signaling short-term momentum above a key technical level.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with recent upgrades from Berenberg Bank, BNP Paribas Exane, and Wells Fargo. MarketBeat reports an overall average rating of “Buy” for the stock.
  • Institutional buying has continued, with several firms adding new stakes or increasing positions in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC. However, institutional ownership remains relatively small at 0.07% of the company’s stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.28 and traded as high as $18.94. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 4,176,360 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 28.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,668 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a UK-based multinational engineering company that designs, manufactures and services power systems for the civil and defence aerospace, marine and energy markets. The company's core activities include the development and production of turbine engines for commercial and military aircraft, propulsion and power systems for naval vessels, and industrial gas turbines for power generation and distributed energy applications. A significant portion of its business is focused on aftermarket support, providing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and long-term service agreements to customers worldwide.

In aerospace, Rolls‑Royce is best known for its high-thrust turbofan engines used on widebody and regional aircraft, supported by comprehensive service programs and digital monitoring solutions that optimize engine health and operational availability.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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