Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.33, but opened at $16.44. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 1,132,897 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Stock Down 6.9%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in the third quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 4,321,380 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $70,006,000 after purchasing an additional 278,070 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Finally, Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a UK-based multinational engineering company that designs, manufactures and services power systems for the civil and defence aerospace, marine and energy markets. The company's core activities include the development and production of turbine engines for commercial and military aircraft, propulsion and power systems for naval vessels, and industrial gas turbines for power generation and distributed energy applications. A significant portion of its business is focused on aftermarket support, providing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and long-term service agreements to customers worldwide.

In aerospace, Rolls‑Royce is best known for its high-thrust turbofan engines used on widebody and regional aircraft, supported by comprehensive service programs and digital monitoring solutions that optimize engine health and operational availability.

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