Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $16.25. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 1,035,363 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on RYCEY

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 115.3% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,415 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 68,381 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 99,391 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a UK-based multinational engineering company that designs, manufactures and services power systems for the civil and defence aerospace, marine and energy markets. The company's core activities include the development and production of turbine engines for commercial and military aircraft, propulsion and power systems for naval vessels, and industrial gas turbines for power generation and distributed energy applications. A significant portion of its business is focused on aftermarket support, providing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and long-term service agreements to customers worldwide.

In aerospace, Rolls‑Royce is best known for its high-thrust turbofan engines used on widebody and regional aircraft, supported by comprehensive service programs and digital monitoring solutions that optimize engine health and operational availability.

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