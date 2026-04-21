Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.13 and traded as high as $17.46. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 3,881,949 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on RYCEY

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYCEY. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 4,321,380 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $70,006,000 after acquiring an additional 278,070 shares in the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 99,391 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,415 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a UK-based multinational engineering company that designs, manufactures and services power systems for the civil and defence aerospace, marine and energy markets. The company's core activities include the development and production of turbine engines for commercial and military aircraft, propulsion and power systems for naval vessels, and industrial gas turbines for power generation and distributed energy applications. A significant portion of its business is focused on aftermarket support, providing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and long-term service agreements to customers worldwide.

In aerospace, Rolls‑Royce is best known for its high-thrust turbofan engines used on widebody and regional aircraft, supported by comprehensive service programs and digital monitoring solutions that optimize engine health and operational availability.

Further Reading

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