Root (ROOT) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8280 per share and revenue of $395.1430 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.25. Root had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $398.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Root to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Root Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Root has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $129.53. The company has a market capitalization of $971.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ROOT. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Root and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Root from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Root from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Root from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROOT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Root by 511.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 734 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Root by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company's stock.

About Root

Root, trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ROOT, is a Columbus, Ohio–based insurance company that leverages mobile technology and data analytics to offer personalized auto insurance policies. Founded in 2015 by Alex Timm and Dan Manges, Root set out to transform traditional underwriting by focusing on individual driving behavior rather than broad demographic factors.

The company's core product is usage-based auto insurance, delivered through a smartphone app that monitors driving patterns such as speed, braking and phone usage behind the wheel.

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