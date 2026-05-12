Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Price

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the communications equipment provider's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.44% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HLIT. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Harmonic from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.60.

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Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,759,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Harmonic has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $15.39. The business's 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of ($53.02) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 7.59%.The firm's revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Harmonic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,186 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company's stock.

Harmonic News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Harmonic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Harmonic beat first-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.21 versus the $0.12 consensus, while revenue came in at $121.69 million, well above estimates. The company also said revenue rose 43.4% year over year, signaling a sharp improvement in demand. Harmonic Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Harmonic beat first-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.21 versus the $0.12 consensus, while revenue came in at $121.69 million, well above estimates. The company also said revenue rose 43.4% year over year, signaling a sharp improvement in demand. Positive Sentiment: The company raised guidance for both Q2 and full-year 2026, with EPS and revenue outlooks now above Wall Street expectations. That suggests management sees continued momentum in broadband and video business lines. Harmonic Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

The company raised guidance for both Q2 and full-year 2026, with EPS and revenue outlooks now above Wall Street expectations. That suggests management sees continued momentum in broadband and video business lines. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company raised its price target on Harmonic to $18 from $17 and reiterated a Buy rating, implying further upside from current levels. Needham Raises Harmonic Price Target

Needham & Company raised its price target on Harmonic to $18 from $17 and reiterated a Buy rating, implying further upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Harmonic’s stock hit a new 52-week high amid the earnings surge and follow-on bullish analyst commentary, reflecting improved investor sentiment and momentum. Harmonic Sets New 52-Week High

Harmonic’s stock hit a new 52-week high amid the earnings surge and follow-on bullish analyst commentary, reflecting improved investor sentiment and momentum. Negative Sentiment: The company noted some supply-chain issues in its earnings-call highlights, which could create near-term execution risk even as demand remains strong. Harmonic Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc NASDAQ: HLIT is a leading provider of video delivery infrastructure that enables service providers, broadcasters and content owners to capture, process and distribute high‐quality video across broadcast, cable, satellite and IP networks. The company's portfolio spans real‐time video compression solutions, including encoders and transcoders, as well as storage and server products designed for live production, playout and streaming on any device.

Harmonic's product lines include cable edge QAM modules and set‐top video processing platforms for traditional pay‐TV operators, alongside cloud‐native software for over‐the‐top (OTT) delivery, origin servers and content delivery network (CDN) services.

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