Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $8.50

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective points to a potential upside of 54.69% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CXM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Sprinklr from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $7.84.

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Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of CXM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 428,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.59. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.89 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.67%.Sprinklr's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Amitabh Misra sold 34,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $200,005.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 970,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,905.05. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 11,204.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,530,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,746 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 41.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,681 shares of the company's stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 315,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,556 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,997,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 481,701 shares of the company's stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Sprinklr

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About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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