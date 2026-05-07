Rosenblatt Securities Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $125.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price suggests a potential upside of 12.66% from the company's previous close.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens set a $115.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fortinet from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $115.00 price objective on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Get Fortinet alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $21.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,841,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,132. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $111.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $220,269.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,927,517 shares in the company, valued at $882,456,986.13. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 5,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $476,059.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,978,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,744,555.60. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 408.3% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat‑and‑raise quarter: Q1 revenue $1.85B (+20.1% YoY), non‑GAAP EPS $0.82 vs. consensus ~ $0.62, billings +31% and product revenue +41%; company raised Q2 and FY26 guidance, supporting near‑term upside. Read More.

Beat‑and‑raise quarter: Q1 revenue $1.85B (+20.1% YoY), non‑GAAP EPS $0.82 vs. consensus ~ $0.62, billings +31% and product revenue +41%; company raised Q2 and FY26 guidance, supporting near‑term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction — several outlets report the stock jumping in after‑hours/premarket (double‑digit moves on the beats) and Wall Street commentaries lifting targets and sentiment. Momentum from the beat is drawing buy‑side attention. Read More.

Market reaction — several outlets report the stock jumping in after‑hours/premarket (double‑digit moves on the beats) and Wall Street commentaries lifting targets and sentiment. Momentum from the beat is drawing buy‑side attention. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI/security product tailwind — Fortinet expanded its FortiGate G series (ASIC‑accelerated, AI‑focused data‑center/edge appliances), reinforcing the company’s positioning to capture AI‑driven security spend. Read More.

AI/security product tailwind — Fortinet expanded its FortiGate G series (ASIC‑accelerated, AI‑focused data‑center/edge appliances), reinforcing the company’s positioning to capture AI‑driven security spend. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price target increases from some shops (BTIG, BMO and others highlighted bullish scenarios, with some targets well above current levels), which can extend buying interest. Read More.

Analyst upgrades/price target increases from some shops (BTIG, BMO and others highlighted bullish scenarios, with some targets well above current levels), which can extend buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market context is mildly supportive (equity futures and low VIX), which may amplify how earnings flows into sector leaders like Fortinet but isn’t company‑specific. Read More.

Macro/market context is mildly supportive (equity futures and low VIX), which may amplify how earnings flows into sector leaders like Fortinet but isn’t company‑specific. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious on valuation despite the beat (several Hold/Neutral calls were reiterated), so follow‑through depends on execution against raised targets. Read More.

Some analysts remain cautious on valuation despite the beat (several Hold/Neutral calls were reiterated), so follow‑through depends on execution against raised targets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales disclosed (Ken Xie, Michael Xie) were executed under Rule 10b5‑1 plans to cover taxes on vested awards; routine but worth noting for those tracking insider flows. Read More.

Insider sales disclosed (Ken Xie, Michael Xie) were executed under Rule 10b5‑1 plans to cover taxes on vested awards; routine but worth noting for those tracking insider flows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some firms issued cautious/underperform views (e.g., Mizuho kept an underperform stance despite a raised target), highlighting downside risk if growth or margin momentum fades relative to current valuation. Read More.

Some firms issued cautious/underperform views (e.g., Mizuho kept an underperform stance despite a raised target), highlighting downside risk if growth or margin momentum fades relative to current valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Background trimming by some institutional holders and a meaningful proportion of analysts rated Hold — this can cap upside if the stock needs a broader base of conviction beyond near‑term earnings beats. Read More.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fortinet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fortinet wasn't on the list.

While Fortinet currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here