Rosenblatt Securities Raises Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $150.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price suggests a potential upside of 30.16% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RMBS. William Blair initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Rambus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Rambus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Rambus from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.57.

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Rambus Stock Down 18.4%

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.63. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.80.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.94 million. Rambus had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 4,273 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $433,837.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,459,135.54. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meera Rao sold 2,972 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $446,691.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,092.20. The trade was a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,123 shares of company stock worth $6,295,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 22,321.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Rambus by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 309,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Rambus

Here are the key news stories impacting Rambus this week:

About Rambus

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

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