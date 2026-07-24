Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the cable giant's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price points to a potential upside of 41.42% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Get Comcast alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. Comcast has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.Comcast's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,311,219 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $11,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,829 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,754,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 232,883 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 97,601 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,112 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 72,129 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,332,228 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,295,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Comcast

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comcast, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comcast wasn't on the list.

While Comcast currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here