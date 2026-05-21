Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.500-7.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.850-1.930 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,360,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,277. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $124.49 and a 52-week high of $231.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 9.43%.The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,331,883.20. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total value of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 116,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,935,577.48. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 25,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

More Ross Stores News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ross Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ross Stores reported Q1 EPS of $2.02 , topping estimates of $1.70, and revenue of $6.01 billion versus expectations of $5.64 billion, highlighting a significant beat on both profit and sales. Article Title

Ross Stores reported , topping estimates of $1.70, and revenue of versus expectations of $5.64 billion, highlighting a significant beat on both profit and sales. Positive Sentiment: The company raised second-quarter 2026 EPS guidance to $1.85-$1.93 , above the consensus estimate of $1.79, suggesting management sees continued momentum. Article Title

The company to , above the consensus estimate of $1.79, suggesting management sees continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Ross Stores also lifted fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $7.50-$7.74 , ahead of the Street’s $7.31 estimate, reinforcing a favorable earnings outlook. Article Title

Ross Stores also to , ahead of the Street’s $7.31 estimate, reinforcing a favorable earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.445 per share , which supports the investment case but is unlikely to be the main driver of the stock move. Article Title

The company declared a , which supports the investment case but is unlikely to be the main driver of the stock move. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary still flags tariff risks as a potential headwind, which could temper optimism if costs rise or margins come under pressure. Article Title

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 672 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 790 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 93.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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