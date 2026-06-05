Rothschild & Co Redburn Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $106.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $111.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the medical technology company's stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.33% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.00.

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Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.60. 1,870,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,168,656. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evansbrook LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. DV Trading LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 190.0% in the first quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 366.9% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 677 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $6,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Medtronic News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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