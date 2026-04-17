Rothschild & Co Redburn Issues Positive Forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $839.00 to $870.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the investment management company's stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's price target points to a potential downside of 4.82% from the company's previous close.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 10th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $802.00 to $729.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $920.95.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $914.02 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $494.68 and a 12 month high of $984.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company's fifty day moving average price is $868.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $856.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 2,704 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.99, for a total transaction of $2,598,516.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,060,213.72. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total value of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,097 shares of company stock valued at $46,195,364. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,282,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,417,997,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $488,947,000 after purchasing an additional 450,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after buying an additional 418,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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