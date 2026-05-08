Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $80.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential upside of 22.63% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AFRM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research cut Affirm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on Affirm in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.24.

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Affirm Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ AFRM traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.24. 5,757,225 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096,083. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Affirm has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 3.72.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business's revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,180. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company's stock.

Key Affirm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Affirm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $90 and kept a "buy" rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Needham PT Raise

Needham raised its price target to $90 and kept a "buy" rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Stephens raised its target to $75 and maintained an "equal weight" rating, another analyst upgrade that supports near‑term upside. Stephens PT Raise

Stephens raised its target to $75 and maintained an "equal weight" rating, another analyst upgrade that supports near‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: Affirm beat EPS estimates for the quarter ($0.30 vs. $0.17) and reported 32.7% year‑over‑year revenue growth — results investors often reward. Q3 Results

Affirm beat EPS estimates for the quarter ($0.30 vs. $0.17) and reported 32.7% year‑over‑year revenue growth — results investors often reward. Positive Sentiment: Management updated Q4 and FY‑2026 revenue guidance (roughly $1.1B for Q4 and $4.2B FY), which is around or modestly above Street revenue expectations — a constructive signal on demand. Guidance Update

Management updated Q4 and FY‑2026 revenue guidance (roughly $1.1B for Q4 and $4.2B FY), which is around or modestly above Street revenue expectations — a constructive signal on demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media offered deeper reads on the quarter (key metrics, sector context and comparisons to peers), useful for longer‑term positioning but not immediate catalysts. Yahoo Analysis

Analysts and media offered deeper reads on the quarter (key metrics, sector context and comparisons to peers), useful for longer‑term positioning but not immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Industry analysis highlighted Affirm’s role at the intersection of consumer credit and private credit — important context for macro‑sensitive risk assessment. PYMNTS Analysis

Industry analysis highlighted Affirm’s role at the intersection of consumer credit and private credit — important context for macro‑sensitive risk assessment. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed the consensus (~$944M reported vs. ~$995M expected), which likely tempered investor enthusiasm despite the EPS beat. Revenue Miss

Revenue missed the consensus (~$944M reported vs. ~$995M expected), which likely tempered investor enthusiasm despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Affirm trades at a rich P/E and carries notable leverage and volatility (high beta), factors that can amplify selling when results don’t clearly exceed expectations. (Company metrics and trading data referenced from recent market reports.)

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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