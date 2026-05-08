Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective points to a potential upside of 1.49% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Monster Beverage from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Get Monster Beverage alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $10.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,106,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,608. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $87.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,170,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,606 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,436.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 55,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,483,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,542,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,685 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Monster Beverage

Here are the key news stories impacting Monster Beverage this week:

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monster Beverage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monster Beverage wasn't on the list.

While Monster Beverage currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here