Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the bank's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.65% from the company's current price.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.54.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 97,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.83 and a 200-day moving average of $139.77. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $106.82 and a twelve month high of $162.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.23 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 20.11%.Wintrust Financial's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total value of $45,665.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,152.21. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,499 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.16, for a total value of $365,253.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,130.08. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,662 shares of company stock worth $1,705,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the bank's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the bank's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the bank's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the bank's stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Wintrust Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Wintrust Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wintrust reported Q1 record net income and beat estimates — EPS $3.22 vs. $2.96 consensus; revenue $713.2M vs. $707.2M; pre‑tax, pre‑provision income at a record level. This underpins the stronger profitability metrics investors care about. Globe Newswire: Record Quarterly Net Income

Wintrust reported Q1 record net income and beat estimates — EPS $3.22 vs. $2.96 consensus; revenue $713.2M vs. $707.2M; pre‑tax, pre‑provision income at a record level. This underpins the stronger profitability metrics investors care about. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $190 and assigned an "overweight" rating — signaling ~26% upside from current levels and adding upward analyst momentum. Benzinga

Barclays raised its price target to $190 and assigned an "overweight" rating — signaling ~26% upside from current levels and adding upward analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and lifted its target to $188, another vote of confidence from institutional research. Benzinga

Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and lifted its target to $188, another vote of confidence from institutional research. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating with a $165 target, providing additional analyst support (smaller upside vs. the larger shops but still constructive). Benzinga / TickerReport

DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating with a $165 target, providing additional analyst support (smaller upside vs. the larger shops but still constructive). Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcripts available (TipRanks, Seeking Alpha) — useful for details on margin drivers, loan/deposit trends and capital deployment, but they largely confirm the quarter rather than introduce new catalysts. TipRanks: Q1 Highlights Seeking Alpha: Transcript

Earnings call and transcripts available (TipRanks, Seeking Alpha) — useful for details on margin drivers, loan/deposit trends and capital deployment, but they largely confirm the quarter rather than introduce new catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media writeups (Zacks, MarketBeat, Chron, MSN) note the beat and metric comparisons; these provide context for valuation but are unlikely to move the stock materially absent new guidance. Zacks: Q1 Beat MarketBeat: Earnings Summary & Deck

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wintrust Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wintrust Financial wasn't on the list.

While Wintrust Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here