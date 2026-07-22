Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Price

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $111.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the construction company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential upside of 55.93% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AECOM from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

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AECOM Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of ACM stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.34. 68,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. AECOM has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $135.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.74.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni acquired 4,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $298,341.12. Following the acquisition, the president owned 153,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,890.98. This trade represents a 2.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its position in shares of AECOM by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 280 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 362 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company's stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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